It’s been about four decades since the historic Reading Railroad was active in connecting Philadelphia with each of its northernmost suburbs — now, its spiritual successor’s long-shot plan at a comeback is one step closer to coming to fruition.

The Chester County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on Wednesday to join forces with their counterparts in Montgomery County and Berks County in creating the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA).

With the help of Amtrak, the new authority will handle the restoration of passenger train service connecting Reading, Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Philadelphia.

SRPRA’s inaugural members will consist of three appointees from each county including Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz, Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr., and Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach.

“In this polarized world right now, I think it’s great that not only three counties work together, which is very rare, but that it is a nonpartisan issue — Christian Leinbach is a Republican, and Ken [Lawrence] and I are Democrats, but we were working hard to get this done,” Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz is very excited about the prospect of rail service returning to the northern end of Chesco. For the last year, a tri-county committee has been working to discuss the viability of the project with Amtrak and SEPTA about how to restore service.

“At the end of the day, SEPTA is on an extremely tight budget and couldn’t do anything, but Amtrak came to the table with their funding from the infrastructure [bill]… So as it stands, now, Amtrak is going to be our carrier. And they will run a couple trips a day to start and hopefully, we’ll get up to 10 to 12 a day. Now, however, that’s not going to start tomorrow,” Moskowitz said.

She emphasized that a lot of work still needs to be done before people can even begin to imagine the sounds of the passenger trains echoing outside of their homes again.

But, Moskowitz is hopeful now that a plan is finally in motion to restore train service to areas “desperately” in need of connections. While movement at the county level is finally in full effect, Moskowitz emphasized that this has been a community-driven mission years in the making.