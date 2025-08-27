From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At a rally outside of Republican state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick’s North Wales office, Montgomery County residents and Democratic elected officials lamented SEPTA cuts that went into effect Sunday, and called on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to fund mass transit.

“This crisis is not about numbers on a spreadsheet,” County Commissioner Jamila Winder told the gathering, organized by advocacy group Transit for All PA! “This is not about a minor inconvenience. This crisis is about people’s lives and their livelihoods. This is about the server working a double shift, closing up at 11 o’clock, only to find the last bus home has stopped at 9 p.m.”

Winder said the service cuts are a result of the “gross negligence” of Senate Republicans, who rejected the Democratic-led House’s proposal to fund SEPTA and other mass transit throughout the state through sales tax revenue.

Pennycuick, who represents the 49th state district, told WHYY News in a statement that she believes legislators “are making progress on a sustainable funding solution that will end this crisis.”

“I want to be clear that I fully recognize the importance of SEPTA to communities across my district,” she said. “Service cuts will have far-reaching impacts on our regional transportation network, workforce, economy, and disrupt students as they travel to and from school.”