Pennsylvania’s long-awaited budget leaves out new funding for public transit — a decision SEPTA’s CEO called “disappointing” as the agency shifts money around to stay operational.

Budget negotiations in Harrisburg were stalled for over four months as Senate Republicans and House Democrats haggled over funding for transit, along with other key issues.

Transportation fell off the state’s priority list after SEPTA and Pittsburgh Regional Transit opted to cover operating costs with money from a reserve fund usually meant for capital projects.

In a statement, CEO Scott Sauer said SEPTA stands “ready to work with lawmakers and the governor on a comprehensive transit funding solution.”

“While we have known for some time that new transit funding was unlikely to be included in this year’s state budget, it is disappointing to see another year pass without action to address the immediate day-to-day needs of our riders and increasingly critical short-and long-term infrastructure investments,” Sauer said.