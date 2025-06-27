SEPTA approves budget that could result in nearly half of its services being cut without state funding
Starting July 1, SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit, which will lead to cuts starting on Aug. 24.
SEPTA’s board approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Thursday that would result in cuts for 45% of its services and raised fares if the transit agency doesn’t receive its desired state funding.
Starting July 1, SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit. Left unaddressed, that will lead to cuts starting on Aug. 24. Bus, subway and Regional Rail services would all be impacted. Paratransit services on impacted lines would be eliminated, though SEPTA said it will provide some paratransit service consistent with federal guidelines.
Here’s a list of what SEPTA riders could lose out on in just over a month:
Aug. 24: 20% service cut
- 32 bus routes eliminated
- 16 bus routes shortened
- Service reductions on 88 bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines
- End of all special service, such asSports Express
September 2025: 21.5% fare increase
- Complete hiring freeze, including operators
- Base fare increased to $2.90
Beginning Jan. 1, 2026: Additional 25% service cuts
- 5 Regional Rail routes eliminated
- 18 additional bus routes eliminated
- Broad-Ridge Spur [B3] eliminated
- Routes 10 [T1] and 15 [G1] trolleys converted to buses
- A 9 p.m. curfew on all remaining Metro and Regional Rail services
The consequences of what SEPTA officials have warned is a potential “death spiral” would be serious. If all of the proposed cuts go through, one study reported that property values near SEPTA’s Regional Rail system could drop by $20 billion.
According to reporting by the WHYY News’ Climate Desk, the additional vehicle traffic that would result from the cuts could increase annual greenhouse gas emissions from Philadelphia’s transportation sector by about 4%, and the city’s overall carbon emissions by 1%.
This story will be updated.
