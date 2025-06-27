From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA’s board approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Thursday that would result in cuts for 45% of its services and raised fares if the transit agency doesn’t receive its desired state funding.

Starting July 1, SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit. Left unaddressed, that will lead to cuts starting on Aug. 24. Bus, subway and Regional Rail services would all be impacted. Paratransit services on impacted lines would be eliminated, though SEPTA said it will provide some paratransit service consistent with federal guidelines.

Here’s a list of what SEPTA riders could lose out on in just over a month:

Aug. 24: 20% service cut