SEPTA spent $7 million on McKinsey consulting contract amid COVID fiscal crisis

Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA issued a $7 million consulting contract to global management firm McKinsey & Company during the height of the 2020 fiscal crisis ushered in by the pandemic.

The contract, according to agency officials, was intended to pay for itself by identifying millions in potential cost savings. But nearly one year and thousands of work hours later, the initiative is effectively in a holding pattern.

McKinsey, one of the world’s largest strategy consulting firms by revenue, was retained by SEPTA in October of last year.

The regional transit agency hired the company at an uncertain moment. The agency was bleeding $1 million a day driven by a nearly 90% drop in ridership and no one knew when or how relief would come.

“We didn’t really know, at that time, what kinds of federal relief would be available to us,” said Erik Johanson, SEPTA’s director of operating budgets. “Given that, and the huge amount of money that basically just evaporated from our operating budget, we went out and we decided to hire the very best consulting firm.”

Johanson said SEPTA needed fresh eyes on its operations after the pandemic’s budgetary blow.

“We basically hired them to take us through the same sort of rigorous process that any Fortune 500 company, or all of our peers, had been going through,” he said.

The project is SEPTA’s second multi-million cost-cutting consultancy contract since a $3 million effort in 2015. But the 2020 initiative, known as the “Efficiency & Accountability Transformation” project focused on deeper, systemic, cost-saving measures that would ensure SEPTA’s solvency for years to come. McKinsey produced a similar analysis for New York City’s MTA last year.

In April 2021, following months of interviews and surveys with SEPTA staff, consultants released roughly 150 recommendations that McKinsey claimed would collectively save the agency about $117 million annually once implemented. The recommendations, which ranged in size and scope, were to be implemented over a three-year timeline. McKinsey consultants identified about $48 million that could be saved through employee schedule changes or redeployment, some $22 million in procurement-related efficiencies, and another $19 million in potential savings through the sale or restructuring of agency real estate holdings.

But instead of moving ahead, SEPTA officials hit the brakes. Agency spokesperson Andrew Busch said that, in May, managers ordered accounting firm Zelenkofske Axelrod to initiate a $25,000 audit of McKinsey’s work.

“There were discussions between the general managers and Leslie’s staff and with the board chairman [Pat Deon], and other board members,” he said. “It was part of that oversight and those discussions that the audit came about.”