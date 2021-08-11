U.S. Attorney to charge former SEPTA employees in corruption investigation

U.S. Department of Justice officials have confirmed that the federal agency will soon announce corruption charges against a group of former SEPTA employees embroiled in an alleged embezzlement scheme.

Details of the investigation were first reported by WHYY News more than two years ago, after FBI agents visited a SEPTA trolley depot. Later, officials confirmed that both the agency’s Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were cooperating to investigate reports of missing equipment and suspect invoices.