U.S. Attorney to charge former SEPTA employees in corruption investigation
U.S. Department of Justice officials have confirmed that the federal agency will soon announce corruption charges against a group of former SEPTA employees embroiled in an alleged embezzlement scheme.
Details of the investigation were first reported by WHYY News more than two years ago, after FBI agents visited a SEPTA trolley depot. Later, officials confirmed that both the agency’s Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were cooperating to investigate reports of missing equipment and suspect invoices.
A string of Engineering Maintenance & Construction managers retired or otherwise left the agency in the wake of that report.
The scheme allegedly involved a small group of the transit agency’s facility managers who colluded with outside vendors to fabricate fraudulent supply and repair invoices. The invoices were paid using SEPTA’s company credit cards — known as procurement cards or “P-cards” — but the services or merchandise orders were never fulfilled. Agents also visited at least two privately run equipment vendors in Delaware County and New Jersey.
SEPTA did not immediately issue a statement on the impending charges.
Notably, Robert Lund, who oversaw the 1,500 person maintenance department between 2012 and 2020, was promoted following the investigation to one of the highest-ranking positions in the agency. SEPTA has downplayed the investigation as stemming from a small cadre among its 9,500 employees, and said it had changed internal practices to prevent similar abuse.
“How people sign off on things, who gets reported, where the oversight is — there were some gaps, and people taking advantage of the system,” said general manager Leslie Richards, last year. “We know that these types of activities can no longer happen at SEPTA.”
