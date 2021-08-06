Some SEPTA trolley riders were incensed after maintenance workers abruptly hacked down a popular wildflower garden at the transit agency’s 40th Street trolley portal in West Philadelphia.

The area, a series of planted mounds and rain gardens, was part of the $2.1 million redevelopment of a largely cement turnaround at the confluence of several trolley lines that service West and Southwest Philadelphia, and included an adjacent cafe. The gardens had been promoted as a national model for sustainable infrastructure since opening in 2018.

But SEPTA riders like Natalie Short were shocked this week to find that years of growth on the mounds and in planters had been clear cut, and the area was now mostly covered with hay.

“I initially thought it was an act of vandalism because it just looked so bad,” Short said. “I thought, ‘Did I just imagine there was a garden there?’”

The transit agency said Thursday that plants at the “Trolley Portal Garden,” as the area is known, were removed as a safety precaution by a partner organization, and that the garden will be replanted in time to bloom next year.