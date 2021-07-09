Trolley blitz: SEPTA to close busted Philly tunnels for 17-day glow up

SEPTA will close all of its trolley tunnels Friday night for a 17-day cleaning and maintenance blitz.

SEPTA crews will work around-the-clock to repair and maintain the tunnels that run below Center City and University City. Connecting the city’s two largest business districts, the tunnels provide passage to thousands of commuters daily, reducing congestion and smog on city streets.

Trolley service will continue along their routes outside of the tunnel in West and Southwest Philadelphia. To access Center City, riders can use the Market-Frankford Line with free transfers at 40th Street. SEPTA will have tents available as a temporary shelter for customers transferring from trolleys and the Market Frankford Line. For late night travel, riders can transfer to Night Owl bus service.