As street sweepers return to Philly, some residents see a sign of progress

Street sweepers were out in Philadelphia Monday for the first regularly scheduled cleaning of residential blocks by the city in years –– and, in another recent first, residents moved their cars to make way for the cleaning crews.

Philadelphia is the only major city without a comprehensive cleaning program, following years of budget cuts and complaints about related parking regulations. Following a limited street cleaning pilot in 2020, the city committed $62 million over the next five years to boost mechanical sweeping and, last week, rolled out plans for the “phase two” pilot program that commenced Monday. Four zones in North, South, and Southwest Philadelphia were selected by the city’s Streets Department for weekly cleaning and marked with new parking asking residents to move their cars out of the curb line.

Under the city’s plan, mechanical sweeper trucks — and parking restrictions — alternate between north-south streets on Monday and Tuesday, and east-west streets on Thursday and Friday, between 9 to 11 a.m.

After the last phase of the pilot, when Streets officials found that leaf blowers alone could not effectively clean litter, the department is using a “hybrid” approach, involving both sweepers, compactors, and crews equipped with brooms or leaf blowers to help dislodge trash from under parked vehicles.

Portions of the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, between 25th and 33rd streets from Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave., were one of the four pilot zones cleaned on Monday. Tonnetta Graham, head of the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation, said that she was pleasantly surprised to see sweeper trucks hit her block along 30th Street around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

“It was a good sight. It’s showing some initiative and moving in the right direction,” Graham said. “I ain’t gonna lie though, I thought ‘they ain’t gonna come.’ But I moved my car anyway.”