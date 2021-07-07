Joy Huertas, a Streets Department spokesperson, said the city had failed to get enough takers for voluntary overtime and described a workforce unusually prone to absenteeism.

“While rates of injury are a reflection of the very demanding physical requirements of the job, other unplanned absenteeism is above average relative to other city employees as well as the department’s experienced absenteeism rates from past years,” Huertas said.

The spokesperson said the city wanted to negotiate with District Council 33 to revise the sick-leave policy. But Haigler said those comments were an attempt to dump blame on workers for gaming the system, instead of dealing with the reality of burnout.

“I’ve talked to a lot of former coworkers who’ve been working every Saturday since February, mandatory overtime,” he said. “Your body starts to break down. You just need a break. You need a rest. You just wake up one morning, you go, ‘I literally cannot get out of bed.’”

Sanitation exodus

The Streets Department said it plans to hire 69 more employees with a recently approved $9 million increase to the Sanitation Division’s $135 million budget. Though the vast majority of new hires and most funding would go toward expanded street cleaning, Huertas said the department would seek to “keep collections operations staffing at higher levels” into the next fiscal year.

But that may not be easy.

Last summer, as the department was reeling from the outbreak of the pandemic and related delays, officials publicized a hiring surge. Ultimately, the department hired 253 temps. While 110 were eventually converted to permanent staff and 23 remain on with temp status, nearly half are gone. Though the department said it has added workers –– 325 over the past year –– it is losing them nearly as quickly, with 268 sanitation workers having quit, retired, or been terminated over the past year.

Government positions generally have less turnover than private-sector jobs, with places like New York City reporting overall separation rates of between 6% and 8% in 2015 and just 3.7% for its Sanitation Division. With an attrition rate closer to 20% within Philly’s Sanitation Division, the department is closer to rates seen among correctional officers.

Huertas said the attrition rate for permanent sanitation workers –– as opposed to temps –– was lower, at 11.7%. However, she did not dispute that attrition was an issue. The average attrition rate across city departments last year was 7.9%.

“The attrition for sanitation field employees is still significantly higher than the overall city average,” she said.

Things are little better on the mechanical side. The city employs 315 trash compactor trucks, only about 230 or 240 of which are operational at any given time.

Huertas said the rates were normal “given the size and utilization of our compactor fleet and age of some of our vehicles.” But Haigler said that the city’s official shop count understated the scope of the problem.

“To them, a working truck is one that can drive off the lot,” he said. “A working truck to me is something that has [working] heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer.”

Haigler linked problems with the trucks to increasing absenteeism in the summer. Although he said he took 30,000 or 40,000 steps a day when walking routes, working inside the trucks was not much better.

“You’re sitting in the trash truck. It’s almost 15 to 20 degrees hotter in the truck than it is outside because of the cabin, because the engine is right next to you,” he said. “It’s unbearable.”

The Kenney administration has taken some other steps to try to stanch the bleeding. Streets Department managers have temporarily cycled in workers from other divisions to help with collections, and opened up overtime shifts to people in other departments for two weeks after Memorial Day.

“They’ve taken guys away from asphalt paving and put them into collections. We’ve had people from the airport work their eight hours there, and then go work for four hours throwing trash,” Salaam said.