Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Residents of North Philadelphia who find their household trash piling up throughout the week are in luck.

The trash truck will come more often in some areas starting Jan. 5, as Mayor Cherelle Parker’s twice-a-week trash collection program enters its second phase.

Carlton Williams, director of Philadelphia’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, said trash can accumulate quickly for larger households.

“Just by midweek, you usually generate two or three bags of trash,” Williams said. “By the time you are able to have that weekly collection, you may have six or seven bags of trash. If you don’t have a storage area for it or if you have limited storage capacity, you’re more likely to try to get rid of it.”

Where will twice-weekly trash pickup happen?

Twice-a-week pickup is expanding to neighborhoods including Tioga, Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown, Spring Garden and Fairmount to the West of Broad Street and Fairhill, Fishtown, Ludlow and Northern Liberties to the East of Broad Street.

The city says the exact boundaries of phase two are:

Vine Street to Hunting Park Avenue, from Broad Street to the Schuylkill River

Vine Street to Glenwood Avenue, from Broad Street to the Delaware River

The second pickup day will be three or four days after an area’s original pickup day. For example, areas where trash collection currently happens on Mondays will get a second pickup on Thursdays, and areas with Friday collections will get a second pickup on Tuesdays. The full schedule can be found on the city’s website. Twice-weekly pickup will not occur during weeks with city-observed holidays.

Recycling pickup will remain once a week.