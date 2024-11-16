Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The city of Philadelphia will start twice-weekly curbside trash pickup in Center City and South Philly beginning early next month.

The pilot program is the latest element of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s push to make Philly the “cleanest, greenest big city in the nation.”

“We hope that this culture of dumping around our corners, our Bigbellies and anywhere in between will change,” said Carlton Williams, director of the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, during a virtual presentation for residents Thursday. “Then we can reduce the amount of trash that you’re seeing currently in our neighborhoods and our communities.”

Twice-a-week trash pickup was among the city services that anti-litter and illegal dumping advocates called for, unsuccessfully, toward the end of the Kenney administration. Parker requested $11 million for a twice-a-week pickup pilot in her budget proposal this past spring.

The twice-a-week pickup program, announced to residents of Center City and South Philly through a series of virtual presentations this month, starts Dec. 2. It’ll cover the sanitation districts between Callowhill Street and Pattison Avenue, from the Schuylkill River to the Delaware River.

The second collection day will occur halfway through the area’s normal weekly pickup cycle — for example, areas that currently have their trash day on Mondays will add a second collection day on Thursdays, while areas with Wednesday trash pickups will get a second pickup on Saturdays.