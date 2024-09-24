Philly restarts curbside trash pickup of bulky items, by appointment

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The city of Philadelphia is restarting curbside trash pickup for bulky items like refrigerators and tires — by appointment only.

Residents can request the pickup through an online portal.

“There is a ways and means … to discard of home items without creating an eyesore throughout the community,” said Aminata Sandra Calhoun, director of sanitation and environmental programs at Centennial Parkside Community Development Corporation in West Philly. Calhoun is hopeful the new program will help decrease illegal dumping.

The city stopped collecting bulk items at the curb more than a decade ago.

Restarting the service was among the recommendations released by a coalition of neighborhood cleanup captains, activists and advocacy groups last year, before Parker was elected. They called on Philly’s next mayor to end illegal dumping by 2028.