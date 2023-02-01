Groups challenge Philly’s next mayor: End illegal dumping by 2028

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

The empty lot on Marilyn Rodriguez’s street in North Philadelphia is an eyesore.

On a morning in December, pieces of broken cement, wooden boards, plastic containers and bags, a suitcase, and other debris filled the narrow, grassy lot.

“Now I see a tire,” Rodriguez said. “They start putting tires here, it’s going to get ugly. They’re going to set it on fire.”

Rodriguez, an artist and education director at Taller Puertorriqueño, has lived in a rowhouse in Philly’s Fairhill neighborhood for more than three decades. She cleaned up the empty lot on her block last spring, alongside other members of a local anti-dumping activist group — only to find it dumped on again later last year. Since then, it’s only gotten worse.

“I’ve never seen, in all my years living, so much trash,” Rodriguez said. “It seems to get worse and worse and worse.”

Illegal dumping has been a problem in Philadelphia for decades. The city’s strategies to clean up debris and hold dumpers accountable have failed to prevent discarded tires, mattresses, and construction debris from piling up in neighborhoods.

Now, a coalition of advocacy groups known as Waste Free Philly wants the city’s next mayor to end illegal dumping and littering by 2028. They plan to release a platform of zero-waste solutions Wednesday that they’ll challenge mayoral candidates to commit to.

“There’s ways to stop it, but we need a mayor who will promise to do that,” said Dallas Herbert, Sr., a resident of Philly’s Lawncrest section who helped develop the platform. “We need a mayor who will concentrate on stopping illegal dumping.”

Dumping ‘takes our neighborhood and community down’

Litter and illegal dumping are worst in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, including parts of North, West, and Southwest Philly, according to the city’s litter index from 2017 and 2018.

“Let’s just be real,” said Herbert, who’s been fighting illegal dumping in his neighborhood for years. “There are places you can go where there are no dumping in Philadelphia, because they don’t stand for it. But they’ll do it in the Black and brown neighborhoods. We know that’s where it’s concentrated.”

People who work on the issue say much of the illegally dumped material comes from small haulers and contractors looking to save money on disposal costs.

“There is so much construction going on, and some of these construction companies don’t want to pay the fees to go dump the trash,” Rodriguez said. “So they find an abandoned area or lot, and then late at night or early morning, they take and dump all the trash here. We have found construction walls, two-by-fours, trash of just cleaning out the houses — like literally bags and bags and bags.”