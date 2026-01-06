Twice-a-week trash collection expands to parts of North Philly

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia officials are celebrating the expansion of the city’s twice-weekly trash collection.

Initially, only South Philadelphia and Center City were beneficiaries of the twice-weekly pickups, but the effort has officially expanded to include neighborhoods such as Fishtown, Kensington, Port Richmond and Harrowgate, among others.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday the area spans Vine Street to Hunting Park Avenue, from Broad Street between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, and Vine Street to Glenwood Avenue.

The goal is to reduce short-dumping, or when people dispose of trash in makeshift dump sites scattered across the city, which the sanitation department has to clean up at a cost to taxpayers. Officials estimate that some 600,000 tons of waste are collected from illegal dumps, costing the city over $1.5 million annually.

Parker said increasing pickup days is more convenient for residents.

“Because it provides a convenient solution for residents when there is no area in their homes to store that excess trash,” she said. “[Not all] of Philadelphia has the ability to take their trash to one of our sanitation convenience centers. That is not the case for all Philadelphians.”

The mayor said she wants to end the “Filthadelphia” moniker that people have pinned on the city in the past. The plan is part of her strategy for a cleaner and greener city.