After a yearslong preservation campaign, the longtime home of the William Way LGBT Community Center is now set to be demolished and replaced with a new headquarters for the venerable nonprofit.

The project at 1315 Spruce St. also calls for roughly 40 affordable apartments for older adults.

“We get to help a community-based nonprofit that’s been in the neighborhood for years … and we get to provide affordable housing for seniors in a really nice neighborhood that has all kinds of amenities,” said David Cleghorn, president of New York-based HELP Development Corp.

Cleghorn’s company is teaming up with the Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld Fund, the group behind the LGBTQ-friendly John C. Anderson Apartments, to complete the new development.

The decision to demolish followed months of uncertainty and about a decade’s worth of patchwork repairs to the 135-year-old Gayborhood property.

In the end, experts told board members the building couldn’t be saved due to extensive water damage it had sustained over the years. The center then decided to take it down.

“People are having very strong reactions to the building, but I think it’s important to understand that the William Way is not the building, the William Way is the community we serve and that we are striving our best as a 501(c)(3) to meet our mission,” said Laura Ryan, who co-chairs the William Way’s board of directors.

Here’s what else to know: