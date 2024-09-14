Philly historical commission approves new district for Washington Square West

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission voted unanimously Friday to create the Washington Square West Historic District, a collection of 1,441 residential, religious and commercial properties spanning more than two centuries — from the colonial era through the mid-1980s.

The new district covers approximately 26 blocks of Center City. The irregularly-shaped area runs roughly between Walnut and Lombard Streets and between 8th and Juniper Streets. The properties were built between 1740 and 1985, a stretch with historical significance to the Jewish, Black and LGBTQ communities of Philadelphia.

More than half of the properties were already part of the city’s historic register. The list includes Mikveh Israel, a cemetery that’s also a National Historic Landmark, the former home of the American Baptist Publication Society and Giovanni’s Room.

“We believe the ensemble of these different architectural types and the rich variety of Philadelphia’s cultural life this reflects is no better preserved than in Wash West,” said Hanna Stark, director of policy with the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia, which nominated the district with the Washington Square West Civic Association.

The controversial designation makes it very difficult, but not impossible for properties in the district to be demolished. It also means that property owners will now be required to get approval from the historical commission before making changes to the exterior of the building or performing alterations that require a building permit, among other rules.

Friday’s decision followed a spirited meeting rooted in a long-running debate about whether it is appropriate for an historic district to span an entire city neighborhood. In this case, Washington Square West, a mixed-income neighborhood sandwiched between Rittenhouse Square and Society Hill that includes an area known as the Gayborhood.