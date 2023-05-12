The 22nd District of the Philadelphia Police Department is one step closer to moving to a new location.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission on Friday unanimously approved a city proposal to build a new public safety facility at 2100 Diamond Street, about a mile away from the station’s current location.

The North Central Public Safety Complex would cover a group of vacant lots that straddle the boundary of the Diamond Street Historic District. The $32.5 million site would include a new headquarters for the 22nd District and a Police Athletic League (PAL) Center, which would include an indoor basketball court and rooms for after school study and recreation. The proposal also calls for a community space and outdoor recreation space.

A city representative said the 22nd District building at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue is in bad condition. The station is widely considered one of the worst police headquarters in the city.

“The existing PD 22 building is in need of significant attention and investment. Repairing or replacing that facility is one of the highest priorities of their master plan. So this really fits in with the city’s priorities,” said Steve Bartlett.