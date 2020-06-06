Day 8 of Philly George Floyd protests: Massive demonstration at Art Museum, among others citywide
Saturday marks the eighth day of protests in Philadelphia over police brutality against Black Americans in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A massive protest began at the Art Museum at noon, with more than 14,000 RSVP-ing on Facebook saying they would attend.
“Justice for George Floyd! March Against Racist Police Brutality & Repression of Protest” is organized by the Philly chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
The event description says the group is demanding justice for “George Floyd and all victims of racist police and vigilante violence, including Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and so many others.”
It also singles out local Philadelphia officials and aggressive police action during this past week of protests, including the use of tear gas on protesters on I-676. In the event description, organizers are demanding the resignation of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and calling on Mayor Jim Kenney and the City Council to defund and demilitarize the Police Department. Organizers also are requesting that Gov. Tom Wolf withdraw the National Guard from the city.
Outside the museum, a large diverse crowd of demonstrators assembled. Shortly after noon, there was minimal police presence, with almost everyone wearing a mask.
A group of volunteers was registering people to vote. Each time someone was registered, the crowd cheered.
Compared to last Saturday’s protests, the crowd is much larger this week.
Speakers at the protests, one from the Philadelphia Socialist Alliance, said, “It’s not this movement that caused chaos, it’s 400 years of racism.” Philadelphia Socialist Alliance was one of the main organizers of Saturday’s Art Museum protest, and plenty of Democratic Socialists of America flags were seen in the crowd, in addition to Black Lives Matter signs.
Messaging at the demonstration discussed the two routes forward from the protests: focusing on electoral politics, or staying in the street to make the country ungovernable.
“This is not a riot. This is a rebellion,” one organizer said to the crowd.
Speakers also called on City Council to “pass a budget for the people,” focused on funding for health care, libraries and child care.
Plenty of protesters were distributing mutual aid resources to other participants, from water and face masks to sunscreen.
Medics and first aid workers were also on scene, along with more protesters wearing goggles and other face protections out of fear of tear gas and other projectile use.
Hundreds of port-a-potties are on deck along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as well as the National Guard and garbage trucks being used as barricades.
The city’s Office of Emergency Management is also providing water and misting fans in Center City and along the Parkway.
Several other protests are planned in the city Saturday, including a demonstration at the Octavius Catto monument outside City Hall, organized by the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi, an African American fraternity. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins and Enon Tabernacle’s pastor, Rev. Alyn Waller, are among those expected to speak.
For those protesting in Center City, the Kimmel Center is opening its doors as a rest stop from 2 to 7 p.m. — offering water, bathrooms and a break from the sweltering heat.
The city announced it was extending the daily curfew, from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Only essential employees or those seeking medical attention are permitted to be outside. Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may choose to continue operating through delivery service if they so choose.
Due to the large number of events citywide, much of Center City is shut down. Vehicular traffic from Callowhill to South streets from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River is prohibited.
I-676 is closed in both directions from I-95 to I-76, and the Parkway is closed to cars from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.
SEPTA expects much of its bus routes that run through Center City to be detoured due to street closures. The Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines are expected to run as normal, other than the stations that are closed due to the pandemic.
As of now, all westbound traffic on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge is being diverted to I-95, according to the Delaware River Port Authority, though it may shut the bridge down completely later Saturday, as it has in past days of protests.
Outside Philadelphia, there’s no shortage of protests either. Demonstrations are scheduled in Trenton, Flemington, Plainsboro Township, Delran, Galloway and Long Beach Island, among others.
No excessive force Saturday, City Councilmembers urge
Four members of Philadelphia City Council issued a statement Saturday morning asking Philadelphia police to not use tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray or other weapons against protesters.
“We understand that the police department has the responsibility to maintain public safety as thousands of people take to our streets,” the statement reads. “However, the past week has shown appalling instances of police officers using excessive and unnecessary force during largely peaceful demonstrations.”
The letter was signed by Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Jamie Gauthier, Helen Gym and Isaiah Thomas.
They instead called on the police department to use its crowd-control unit in Civil Affairs to take the lead Saturday and for future demonstrations, as they work with organizers and maintain public safety without use of weaponry.
As those responsible for funding, we will be watching,” the statement reads. “And so will the world.”
The statement came after the announcement Friday that a high-ranking Philly police commander, Joseph Bologna, will be charged with aggravated assault. Video circulated this week of the officer aggressively roughing up protesters with a baton and tackling them without cause.
Under Mayor Kenney’s proposed post-COVID-19 budget, the police department is expected to receive a more than $19 million increase in funding. City Council will hear public commentary on the issue on June 9.