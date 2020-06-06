Day 8 of Philly George Floyd protests: Massive demonstration at Art Museum, among others citywide

Updated 1:08 p.m.

Saturday marks the eighth day of protests in Philadelphia over police brutality against Black Americans in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A massive protest began at the Art Museum at noon, with more than 14,000 RSVP-ing on Facebook saying they would attend.

“Justice for George Floyd! March Against Racist Police Brutality & Repression of Protest” is organized by the Philly chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The event description says the group is demanding justice for “George Floyd and all victims of racist police and vigilante violence, including Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and so many others.”

It also singles out local Philadelphia officials and aggressive police action during this past week of protests, including the use of tear gas on protesters on I-676. In the event description, organizers are demanding the resignation of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and calling on Mayor Jim Kenney and the City Council to defund and demilitarize the Police Department. Organizers also are requesting that Gov. Tom Wolf withdraw the National Guard from the city.

Outside the museum, a large diverse crowd of demonstrators assembled. Shortly after noon, there was minimal police presence, with almost everyone wearing a mask.

A group of volunteers was registering people to vote. Each time someone was registered, the crowd cheered.

The Do More campaign is on the scene registering voters at protests today, and every time they get one, the crowd cheers. pic.twitter.com/00PDIB3rQ2 — Kimberly Paynter (@KPaynter) June 6, 2020

Compared to last Saturday’s protests, the crowd is much larger this week.

Speakers at the protests, one from the Philadelphia Socialist Alliance, said, “It’s not this movement that caused chaos, it’s 400 years of racism.” Philadelphia Socialist Alliance was one of the main organizers of Saturday’s Art Museum protest, and plenty of Democratic Socialists of America flags were seen in the crowd, in addition to Black Lives Matter signs.

Messaging at the demonstration discussed the two routes forward from the protests: focusing on electoral politics, or staying in the street to make the country ungovernable.

“This is not a riot. This is a rebellion,” one organizer said to the crowd.

Speakers also called on City Council to “pass a budget for the people,” focused on funding for health care, libraries and child care.

Plenty of protesters were distributing mutual aid resources to other participants, from water and face masks to sunscreen.

Struck at this demonstration how much more organized it is than similar actions a week ago. Lotta ppl distributing supplies (water, masks, sunscreen), lotta medics/first aid workers, lot more ppl with goggles/masks for gas and projectiles. Much more preparation for the worst. pic.twitter.com/VaMdrQMLvZ — Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesNews) June 6, 2020

Medics and first aid workers were also on scene, along with more protesters wearing goggles and other face protections out of fear of tear gas and other projectile use.

Hundreds of port-a-potties are on deck along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, as well as the National Guard and garbage trucks being used as barricades.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management is also providing water and misting fans in Center City and along the Parkway.

Several other protests are planned in the city Saturday, including a demonstration at the Octavius Catto monument outside City Hall, organized by the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi, an African American fraternity. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins and Enon Tabernacle’s pastor, Rev. Alyn Waller, are among those expected to speak.