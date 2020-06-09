Photo essay: A week of protests shake Philadelphia after George Floyd killing

A peaceful but heated march of about 70 people that began on Race Street near Philadelphia police headquarters Sunday afternoon was quickly squashed.

WHYY’s Avi Wolfman-Arrant was tackled and arrested along with protesters. A 6 p.m. curfew was put in place.

On Monday, June 1, protesters raised their fists at police headquarters at 8th and Race streets, asking police to take a knee in solidarity.

Protesters marched to City Hall and then north to I-676, where some protesters marched on to the highway and blocked traffic. They were tear-gassed and dozens were arrested.