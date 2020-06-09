Donate

Photo essay: A week of protests shake Philadelphia after George Floyd killing

Protesters took over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday to hear speakers from the Philly Socialists, who along with demanding an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd, called for fair housing, libraries, and healthcare for all. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Protesters gathered in Philadelphia to denounce the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police for the first time on Saturday, May 30.

Hundreds kneeled in Dilworth Park in the shadow of City Hall, holding that position for nine minutes, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

Protesters head for the Philadelphia art museum
Protesters head for the Philadelphia art museum on May 30, 2020, to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Their numbers swelled as they marched to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where a diverse crowd of protesters chanted and spoke against racism and police brutality.

Hundreds rally on the steps of the Philadelphia art museum
Hundreds rally on the steps of the Philadelphia art museum on May 30, 2020, to protest the killing of George Floyd by Mineapolis police. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The day wore on and the number of protesters continued to grow. As they marched through the city in at least three separate groups, violence broke out. Bottles were thrown, police cars were set on fire, and a large group at Thomas Paine Plaza surrounded the statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo and tried to take it down.

Police cars burn in front of City Hall
Police cars burn in front of City Hall on May 30, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Protesters try to take down the statue of former mayor and police chief Frank Rizzo
Protesters try to take down the statue of former mayor and police chief Frank Rizzo in front of the Municipal Services Building on May 30, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A Philadelphia firefighter puts out a dumpster fire
A Philadelphia firefighter puts out a dumpster fire at 16th and Sansom on May 30, 2020. Looters in Center City used dumpsters to block streets, slowing emergency respone. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

While police defended a perimeter around City Hall, looters tore through Center City businesses, smashing windows and setting fires.

A looter emerges from the shattered window of a North Face store
A looter emerges from the shattered window of a North Face store on Walnut Street in Philadelphia, May 30, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Volunteers descended on Center City Sunday morning, May 31, to clean-up the aftermath of looting. Hundreds gathered at the Octavius Catto statue at City Hall that afternoon to denounce the violence of the day before and decry the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all Black people who have been killed by police.

Melissa Robbins
Organizer Melissa Robbins remembers Octavius Catto, a Black educator, who was killed trying to bite in 1871. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A peaceful but heated march of about 70 people that began on Race Street near Philadelphia police headquarters Sunday afternoon was quickly squashed.

Protesters peacefully call for systemic change in the U.S.
Protesters peacefully called for systemic change in the U.S. after a night of riots throughout the country. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

WHYY’s Avi Wolfman-Arrant was tackled and arrested along with protesters. A 6 p.m. curfew was put in place.

Police arrest a protester in front of Independence Mall
Police arrest a protester in front of Independence Mall on Sunday afternoon. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On Monday, June 1, protesters raised their fists at police headquarters at 8th and Race streets, asking police to take a knee in solidarity.

Pennsylvaqnia State Police
Pennsylvaqnia State Police, one of them spattered with paint, keep protesters away from a burning car and vandalized police cars on Vine Street near Broad, May 30, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Protesters marched to City Hall and then north to I-676, where some protesters marched on to the highway and blocked traffic. They were tear-gassed and dozens were arrested.

Police arrest dozens of protesters after they blocked traffic on the Vine Street Expressway
Police arrest dozens of protesters after they blocked traffic on the Vine Street Expressway on June 1, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

More protesters were arrested as a 6 p.m. curfew fell.

Protesters help each other after being tear-gassed
Protesters help each other after being tear-gassed on the Ben Franklin Parkway, June 1, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia and peaceful marches continued on Tuesday, June, 2. Protesters knelt at the barricades at City Hall. Police and news helicopters circled the city.

Protesters take a knee
Protesters took a knee in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall during protests against systemic racial injustice in the U.S. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Early Wednesday morning, the controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed from Thomas Paine plaza. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, surrounded by National Guard members and tanks, told the press it was a first step.

Where the mural of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo once stood
The statue of former Philadelphia mayor and chief of police Frank Rizzo was removed from the city’s Municipal Services Building early Wednesday morning amid civic unrest around the killings of unarmed black men in the U.S. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Temple students organized a peaceful march down North Broad to the Philadelphia Art Museum. On a sweltering day under the threat of dangerous storms, protesters laid down in the street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Protesters lie down on the North section of Broad Street
Protesters lie down on the North section of Broad Street, while organizers spoke the last words of George Floyd. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Fishtown residents confronted police at the city’s 26th District demanding its Captain William Fisher resign after white men with baseball bats and other weapons who claimed they were defending the neighborhood were seen threatening peaceful protesters on Monday. Angry residents who felt their complaints about vigilantes were dismissed faced off with police.

Thursday, June 4, marches again took the streets. Many first-time protesters told WHYY reporters that they would continue to protest until reforms were made.

Protesters march by a tree decorated in honor of Breonna Taylor
Protesters march by a tree decorated in honor of Breonna Taylor, who would have been 27 on Thursday, in Center City Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On what would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, protesters remembered her, kneeling in the rain and marching all the way from the Philadelphia Art Museum to Washington Avenue in South Philly on Friday, June 5.

Protesters take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
On the 7th straight day of protests in Philadelphia, demonstrators called for an end to police brutality on the steps of the Art Museum. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Protesters take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Protesters took over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday to hear speakers from the Philly Socialists, who along with demanding an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd, called for fair housing, libraries, and healthcare for all. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A mass demonstration of thousands took place Saturday, June 6, at noon, beginning on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Members of Reclaim Philly and Philly Socialists called for the defunding of police, as well as fair housing, health care, child car and fair education funding. Protesters continued to call for racial justice, marching and dancing throughout Center City.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity
Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity organized a March from the Octavius Catto statute at City Hall to the African American History Museum in Philadelphia calling for equality and justice. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

At 3 p.m., members of Black fraternities and sororities, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and former Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins, marched from the Octavius Catto statue to the African American History Museum. Faith leaders, City Councilmember-At-Large Kathy Gilmore Richardson and Jenkins called for sweeping social reform.

Protesters in scrubs and lab coats
Protesters in scrubs and lab coats, some former employees at Hahnemann Hospital, mark the first anniversary of the hospital’s closing with a rally calling for equal access to healthcare on June 7, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The city was quiet on Sunday morning, June 7, when more than 100 medical professionals gathered in front of the shuttered Hahnemann Hospital to protest unequal access to health care.

Protesters march from Eastern State Penitentiary
Protesters march from Eastern State Penitentiary to Philadelphia police headquarters during a protest against prisons on June 7, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Later in the day, a larger group gathered at Eastern State Penitentiary to demand the release from prison of people who are vulnerable to COVID-19. The group marched to state offices at 8th and Arch streets, where they read letters from currently incarcerated people. The march continued to City Hall, where the group dispersed peacefully, six hours after they had begun. No curfew was in place.

