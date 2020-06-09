Photo essay: A week of protests shake Philadelphia after George Floyd killing

Protesters gathered in Philadelphia to denounce the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police for the first time on Saturday, May 30.
Hundreds kneeled in Dilworth Park in the shadow of City Hall, holding that position for nine minutes, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
Their numbers swelled as they marched to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where a diverse crowd of protesters chanted and spoke against racism and police brutality.
The day wore on and the number of protesters continued to grow. As they marched through the city in at least three separate groups, violence broke out. Bottles were thrown, police cars were set on fire, and a large group at Thomas Paine Plaza surrounded the statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo and tried to take it down.
While police defended a perimeter around City Hall, looters tore through Center City businesses, smashing windows and setting fires.
Volunteers descended on Center City Sunday morning, May 31, to clean-up the aftermath of looting. Hundreds gathered at the Octavius Catto statue at City Hall that afternoon to denounce the violence of the day before and decry the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all Black people who have been killed by police.
A peaceful but heated march of about 70 people that began on Race Street near Philadelphia police headquarters Sunday afternoon was quickly squashed.
WHYY’s Avi Wolfman-Arrant was tackled and arrested along with protesters. A 6 p.m. curfew was put in place.
On Monday, June 1, protesters raised their fists at police headquarters at 8th and Race streets, asking police to take a knee in solidarity.
Protesters marched to City Hall and then north to I-676, where some protesters marched on to the highway and blocked traffic. They were tear-gassed and dozens were arrested.
More protesters were arrested as a 6 p.m. curfew fell.
The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia and peaceful marches continued on Tuesday, June, 2. Protesters knelt at the barricades at City Hall. Police and news helicopters circled the city.
Early Wednesday morning, the controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed from Thomas Paine plaza. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, surrounded by National Guard members and tanks, told the press it was a first step.
Temple students organized a peaceful march down North Broad to the Philadelphia Art Museum. On a sweltering day under the threat of dangerous storms, protesters laid down in the street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Fishtown residents confronted police at the city’s 26th District demanding its Captain William Fisher resign after white men with baseball bats and other weapons who claimed they were defending the neighborhood were seen threatening peaceful protesters on Monday. Angry residents who felt their complaints about vigilantes were dismissed faced off with police.
Thursday, June 4, marches again took the streets. Many first-time protesters told WHYY reporters that they would continue to protest until reforms were made.
On what would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, protesters remembered her, kneeling in the rain and marching all the way from the Philadelphia Art Museum to Washington Avenue in South Philly on Friday, June 5.
A mass demonstration of thousands took place Saturday, June 6, at noon, beginning on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Members of Reclaim Philly and Philly Socialists called for the defunding of police, as well as fair housing, health care, child car and fair education funding. Protesters continued to call for racial justice, marching and dancing throughout Center City.
At 3 p.m., members of Black fraternities and sororities, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and former Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins, marched from the Octavius Catto statue to the African American History Museum. Faith leaders, City Councilmember-At-Large Kathy Gilmore Richardson and Jenkins called for sweeping social reform.
The city was quiet on Sunday morning, June 7, when more than 100 medical professionals gathered in front of the shuttered Hahnemann Hospital to protest unequal access to health care.
Later in the day, a larger group gathered at Eastern State Penitentiary to demand the release from prison of people who are vulnerable to COVID-19. The group marched to state offices at 8th and Arch streets, where they read letters from currently incarcerated people. The march continued to City Hall, where the group dispersed peacefully, six hours after they had begun. No curfew was in place.