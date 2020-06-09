City sanitation workers protest their treatment, demand PPE, hazard pay

While George Floyd’s funeral takes place in Houston, Philadelphians continue to take to the streets in protest of police brutality.

In West Philadelphia, protesters gathered in Clark Park to call for police reform. Meanwhile, outside City Hall, sanitation workers gathered to ask for more personal protective equipment and other measures to protect them against the coronavirus.

The National Guard remains in Philadelphia with no official indication of when it might depart. But there has been a marked decrease in violence and looting over the last few days, and recent rallies have largely been peaceful.

Sanitation workers want PPE, hazard pay

Over 100 sanitation workers rallied near City Hall Tuesday morning to protest their treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The workers want better personal protective equipment, testing sites for sanitation workers, temperature checks coming in and out of work, and hazard pay.

“We are on the front line,” said Charles Carrington, a garbage collector and union leader. “I take nothing from no other department. But at the end of the day, we’re the only department that services every house, every week.”

The head of Philadelphia’s Streets Department, Carlton Williams, said any workers who took an “unauthorized absence” to attend the rally would be penalized. That penalty could include termination, according to a letter penned by Williams.

“Streets Sanitation employees perform a vital role in keeping city streets and neighborhoods clean and free from unhealthy trash and refuse,” wrote Williams. “As a result, we cannot and will not tolerate unauthorized employee absences.”

The city has struggled to maintain its normal trash collection routine during the pandemic. Trash is still collected weekly, although there have been intermittent delays. Recycling is now being collected every other week.

Carrington, who is the president of AFSCME Local 427, believes his colleagues’ demands are deeply connected to the ongoing rallies around structural racism.

“My department is predominantly, 90%, black,” said Carrington. “I don’t think we would be going through this if our department was 90% white.”