Prater, a former dean of Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Health and Human Services, expressed her grief over the death of her son. Chattanooga police and prosecutors determined Prater’s death was “accidental.”

“I just have to talk about these things because my son’s voice is silenced,” she said. Since his death, Prater has focused on social justice issues, giving her the “opportunity to talk to many of you, with the intention to learn something that might make you look at things a little differently.”

Fulton talked about her son’s death at the hands of George Zimmerman and how she has worked to turn her personal grief into societal change. A Florida jury found Zimmerman not guilty in Martin’s death in 2013.

“I want to just take a moment and just remove the color of somebody’s skin,” Fulton said, adding that Martin was racially profiled in part because he was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt. That even sparked a “Million Hoodie March” in protest. “It had nothing to do with the hoodie that he was wearing. It had everything to do with the color of his skin.”

Moving past the loss of their children has been difficult for both mothers. “The pain is still there,” Fulton said. “I live with it every day.”

“For us it has been 19 years, and it sounds like it was 19 days,” Prater said.

She said the grief was further compounded by misleading statements and inaccurate reports about the severity of her son’s injuries. “We were faced with lies and more lies,” she said. “They said he was six feet tall, he weighed over 300 pounds. He wasn’t six feet, was like 230 pounds. And I think what they were trying to do was to paint him as this huge monster that four police officers had to hold down.”