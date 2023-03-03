The foundation’s goal is to distribute research funding “equitably,” Martin said. “Fifteen [or] 20 years ago, she felt a lot of stem cell research was basically under attack. She felt that based on pure science, we should be looking and spending time and money and research funds on understanding stem cells,” he said.

Around one in 13 Black newborns are born with the sickle cell trait, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and one out of every 365 Black babies are affected at birth.

The National Institute of Health reports that individuals of diverse backgrounds, including those of African, Arabian, Indian, Mediterranean, and Hispanic descent, are more likely to be diagnosed with these conditions.

“The foundation is willing to bet substantial dollars to support that research and hopefully eradicate a disease that unfortunately affects minorities more than Caucasians,” he said, adding that although there have been funds for research into this condition, it’s not enough. “When you look at the amount expended for other diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, you can see that cystic fibrosis has basically been the recipient of greater amounts of funding than programs that are looking into sickle cell.”

Like many others, he hopes that there will be a cure in the next 10 years.

‘A dream come true’

Zion Wright, a freshman at Delaware State University who was born with sickle cell disease, describes this grant as “a dream come true.”

“It definitely put a toll on my life,“ he added, noting how he did not have a traditional childhood life. He describes his life as “sheltered” since drastic changes in temperature would cause his condition to flare up.

“Life is a game,” Wright said, recognizing the lack of normality of his life has given him a different perspective than others. “It’s given [me] a bigger outlook on life. Not being upset about the small things. That’s really one thing I’m still trying to grasp now,” he said. “With sickle cell being one of them, you can’t take anything for granted.”

Another sickle cell warrior, 24-year-old Puerto Rican Kathia Chupany, is a certified nursing assistant at Nemours who was diagnosed with the worst sickle cell form, Hb-SS, at four months old.

As a result, she developed constant infections as a baby, confounding her parents. “My parents had no idea that they both had sickle cell trait, and that’s the reason I was born with sickle cell disease.”