This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A bill designed to rein in Delaware’s rising health care costs passed the state Senate Thursday.

The measure, which would establish the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, would require hospitals to submit their budget to ensure they’re in compliance with government spending benchmarks.

Senators passed the bill on a nearly party-line vote, with Democratic Sen. Russ Huxtable of Lewes joining the six Republicans in opposition.

Democratic leadership and Gov. John Carney said earlier this week they had reached a compromise with the state’s largest hospital systems on the bill, despite their previous fierce pushback on the concept.

Senators approved an amendment to the bill that made various changes, but most significantly eliminated the original temporary cost containment measure for FY25 and FY26, with one that caps growth using the state’s healthcare benchmark and the Core Consumer Price Index. The review board would begin reviewing and approving hospital budgets in 2026.

Hospitals fought the previous cap, which prohibited them from charging more than 250% of the cost of a service charged to the Medicare program for 2025 and 2026.

State Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, said hospital system administrators have scared medical providers, claiming the bill would cause them to lose their jobs. He said he supported more oversight over the hospitals, suggesting Delaware should regulate hospital systems in a similar way as utilities. He said those companies are required to demonstrate how their rates are not detrimental to their customers.

“It is killing our state budget; it’s killing the group health insurance plan for the state,” Paradee said. “We’re having to dump hundreds of millions of dollars, and that number just keeps going up year after year after year. Small businesses are dealing with it, too. There’s something really wrong and somebody needs to be taking a look at it.”

The board would have eight members, with seven of them voting. Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Brian Frazee would be an ex-officio member. Townsend said helping hospitals meet state spending benchmarks would be a multi-year process, with implementing a performance plan process.