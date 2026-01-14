What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

January is one of the most challenging months for blood donation, and health care leaders in Delaware are urging residents to make giving blood a priority.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva marked National Blood Donor Month on Tuesday at its Christiana donor center, joined by local elected officials, first responders and patients whose lives depended on donated blood. During the event, the Blood Bank of Delmarva received a National Blood Donor Month proclamation from Gov. Matt Meyer’s office, officially recognizing the observance in Delaware.

According to the Blood Bank’s Tony Prado, a blood transfusion is needed in the United States every two seconds, yet only 3% of eligible donors donate blood.

“National Blood Donor Month was actually first proclaimed by President Richard Nixon in 1970 to address the annual winter decline in blood donations,” said Kristin Frederick, vice president at the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

According to Frederick, donations typically decrease during the winter months.

“Our goal of providing a stable blood supply comes with challenges this time of year. Things such as holiday travel, which draws our donors out of town and prevents them from sticking to their routine,” she said. She added that other seasonal challenges include “illnesses such as the flu or COVID, which decreases the amount of healthy eligible donors we have and severe weather, which means the potential for reduced blood-centered hours or canceled mobile blood drives.”

As those circumstances reduce donations, patient needs remain constant.

“These factors cause a sharp decline in donor turnout, while the demand for blood products from our health care system remains the same, if not higher,” Frederick added.