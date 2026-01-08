From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Flu activity in the Greater Philadelphia region has reached high or very high levels immediately following the winter holidays, federal and state data shows.

Local hospitals and health systems are reporting an increase in visits to outpatient offices and emergency departments among children and adults with fevers, coughs, breathing issues and in some cases, vomiting and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

A new variant, or subclade, of the virus that is circulating worldwide now seems to be driving much of the uptick in cases in the United States, public health experts say, a possible indicator of a bad and prolonged influenza season.

“It may mean that that tail may go longer than we expect,” said Dr. Henry Fraimow, an infectious disease specialist at Cooper University Health Care in New Jersey. “So, there’s still [a] benefit to getting your flu shots now, because we just don’t know how long this season is going to last.”

A post-holiday rise of infections

During the week of Thanksgiving, flu activity in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware ranged from minimal to moderate.

But infection rates have risen “rapidly” and “sharply” in a matter of four weeks, according to surveillance data at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 14,300 positive flu tests were reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health in the week ending Jan. 3. That’s compared to about 1,690 total cases reported during the week ending Nov. 29.

The number of new hospitalizations in New Jersey jumped to more than 550 people during the week of Christmas, a record number of flu-related admissions in recent years.

A majority of patient test samples are coming back positive for influenza Type A, H3N2. Scientists have narrowed it down to subclade K, which has been dubbed a “super flu” variant despite no evidence to date showing it causes more severe infection, Fraimow said.

Current seasonal flu vaccines do include some protection against H3N2 variants and “it seems like the vaccines are still doing their job this year,” Fraimow said. But he acknowledged that many people are becoming infected even after immunization.

The American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend flu shots for everyone 6 months and older.

“If we’re looking at the traditional measures of how the vaccines are really judged, which is keeping people out of the hospital and preventing death, they seem to be working,” he said. “But maybe not working in preventing disease in people who usually don’t get the flu.”

Subclade K has caused a prolonged influenza season in other parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand. The countries saw an abnormal second wave of infections leading up to Christmas, which occurs during their summer months.

“Knowing that it’s doing weird things elsewhere may give us more reason to at least pay a lot of attention to what’s happening here,” Fraimow said.