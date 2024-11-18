Mendoza said it’s important to remember that the vaccines do not fully prevent infection but are effective in reducing severe illness that could cause someone to become hospitalized.

In addition to vaccines, Mendoza said basic hygiene practices go a long way in limiting illness at gatherings.

“It’s covering your coughs and sneezes frequently, washing your hands with soap and water and cleaning commonly touched surfaces,” she said. “People can, of course, wear a mask when indoors, and people should feel empowered to do so if that’s what their choice is.”

Many of these viruses can pass from person to person through airborne particles, so Mendoza said party hosts may want to open up some windows and use fans or air conditioning units to keep fresh moving indoors.

If people are going to a holiday event where there will be family members or friends who are vulnerable to illness because of age or medical conditions, Lora Siegmann Werner, interim director of the Delaware County Health Department, said people can take an at-home rapid test before heading out.

“It can help you identify whether you really are not just feeling tired, but coming down with something, and you may want to behave a little differently,” Werner said.

People in Delaware County can now get free test kits at new “test and go” kiosks stationed in Chester, Yeadon and Media. Free tests are also available at many county health departments, five resource hubs in Philadelphia and online through the U.S. Postal Service.

“And if you’re really not feeling well, just keep yourself away from your loved ones, especially when you’re most symptomatic,” Werner said. “Stay home.”

Mendoza said people can return to normal activities after 24 hours if their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free without the help of fever-reducing medications.

Internal medicine Dr. Laura Lee Picciano, of Main Line Health, said it’s also important to keep general health a priority during this time.

“We’re doing everything except for probably taking care of our own needs,” she said. “We’re trying to go to parties, purchase presents, cooking, celebrating and all that’s fine. However, you don’t want to get too run down.”

Supporting mental and behavioral health

This can be an exciting time of year for many, but Picciano said that may not be the case for people who are experiencing grief, loss and isolation, or struggling with mental health and substance use.

Research shows that the colder months and holidays can trigger mental health crises, drug overdoses and relapses into alcohol addiction.

“I think that it’s very important to recognize that when somebody is suffering around the holidays, that suffering could be worse,” she said. “It needs to be something that we normalize and discuss and get patients care that they need.”

If people feel like they’re already struggling with their feelings around the upcoming holidays or can anticipate problems, Picciano recommends reaching out to a therapist or health provider to make an appointment ahead of time, before things escalate.

“Because one of the things that we do see is it’s harder and harder to get providers nowadays, especially psychiatric care,” she said. “So, if this is starting to go on, don’t wait for a week to see if the holiday spirit is going to kick in. Call now.”

In Delaware County, Werner said residents can seek help by calling the Delaware County Warm Hand Off line at 855-687-2410. The 24/7 helpline is coordinated by MVP Recovery and connects people to experts and counselors who can find them treatment and support services.

“It could be Christmas Eve and you’ve got a loved one who needs either mental health support or treatment or they’re having a substance abuse crisis, get them connected to help,” Werner said. “You just don’t need to do this alone.”