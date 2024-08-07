From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia now has its first urgent care facility for mental health needs that will provide psychiatric evaluations, quick counseling sessions, prescription refills, and referrals.

A white brick building near North Broad Street and West Allegheny Avenue houses the new walk-in clinic, run through a partnership between mental health services provider Merakey and the city.

At a time when demand for behavioral health care is at its highest, and a provider shortage hampers treatment capacity, interim commissioner Marquita Williams of the city Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services said clinics like this are needed to bridge the gaps.

“For far too long, the barriers to mental health services have been many,” Williams said. “We know that this clinic will make a difference in our city. We know that this clinic will make a difference for many individuals. We know that this clinic will make a difference for families. We know that this clinic will save lives.”

The clinic is funded by the city and operated by Merakey, a regional and national behavioral health organization. It will officially open to patients beginning September 3.

Inside, calming music plays in the waiting room and artwork by local Philadelphians decorates the walls. Exam suites look like tiny living rooms with couches, comfy chairs, coffee tables and soft rugs.

This is where someone might meet with a therapist for a solution-focused brief therapy session, said Nicole Connell, Merakey senior executive director for adult behavioral health services in Southeastern PA.

“Sometimes you don’t need long-term therapy,” she said. “Something happens and you just need a reset, you need a place to come so that you can talk through whatever challenges you’re having.”