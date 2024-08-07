Philadelphia opens first urgent care walk-in clinic for mental health needs
The clinic is funded by the city and officially opens to patients beginning September 3. It will not provide emergency crisis services.
Philadelphia now has its first urgent care facility for mental health needs that will provide psychiatric evaluations, quick counseling sessions, prescription refills, and referrals.
A white brick building near North Broad Street and West Allegheny Avenue houses the new walk-in clinic, run through a partnership between mental health services provider Merakey and the city.
At a time when demand for behavioral health care is at its highest, and a provider shortage hampers treatment capacity, interim commissioner Marquita Williams of the city Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services said clinics like this are needed to bridge the gaps.
“For far too long, the barriers to mental health services have been many,” Williams said. “We know that this clinic will make a difference in our city. We know that this clinic will make a difference for many individuals. We know that this clinic will make a difference for families. We know that this clinic will save lives.”
The clinic is funded by the city and operated by Merakey, a regional and national behavioral health organization. It will officially open to patients beginning September 3.
Inside, calming music plays in the waiting room and artwork by local Philadelphians decorates the walls. Exam suites look like tiny living rooms with couches, comfy chairs, coffee tables and soft rugs.
This is where someone might meet with a therapist for a solution-focused brief therapy session, said Nicole Connell, Merakey senior executive director for adult behavioral health services in Southeastern PA.
“Sometimes you don’t need long-term therapy,” she said. “Something happens and you just need a reset, you need a place to come so that you can talk through whatever challenges you’re having.”
Clinic providers will offer support for conditions like depression, anxiety, stress, grief and mood disturbances, and refer people to other community outpatient programs if they need more long-term care.
The walk-in clinic will not provide emergency crisis services, differentiating it from existing city Crisis Response Centers that work with police and 9-8-8 mental health hotline workers who respond to crisis calls throughout the city.
For patients who aren’t in crisis but still need a higher level of care for mental health and substance use needs, Connell said the walk-in clinic will provide same-day “hot” hand-offs to nearby treatment programs and services.
“What that means is, if you come here for urgent care services and you need a high level of support, our job is to stabilize you, to identify what your needs are, and we are referring out into your community,” she said.
Merakey will hold tours and arrange meetings with providers for local community members throughout August. Officials say their next step is to increase awareness about the new facility and educate the public and other city departments on how it can serve as a new option for people with behavioral health needs.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.
