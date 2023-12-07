Navigating Loss and Grief

We are exploring loss, grief, and death from two different perspectives in this week’s episode. We start with a mother who lost her daughter Adelaide to epilepsy just shy of her 4th birthday. Kelly Cervantes has written the guide she wishes she’d had for navigating grief, Normal Broken, The Grief Companion for When it’s Time to Heal But You’re Not Sure You Want to. Then, a palliative care physician on the lessons she’s learned supporting patients and their families through illness and at the end of life. Dr. Sunita Puri taks about reckoning with the impermanence of life and how to honor it