How to write an advice column, medical debt on credit report, Father’s Day
President Biden proposes dropping medical debt from credit reports. What it could mean for consumers and the economy? Sarah Kliff from the New York Times joins us.
Are you good at giving advice? We’re talking to R. Eric Thomas, who will have to answer people’s questions about coworker conflicts, wedding drama, pet etiquette and more in his new national advice column.
“Grown Up Dad”
