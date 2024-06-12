How to write an advice column, medical debt on credit report, Father’s Day

Are you good at giving advice? We're talking to R. Eric Thomas who will have to answer people's questions in his new national advice column.

Air Date: June 13, 2024 12:00 pm
Joseph Gidjunis explores fatherhood in the PBS show Grown Up Dad.

Joseph Gidjunis explores fatherhood in the PBS show Grown Up Dad.

President Biden proposes dropping medical debt from credit reports. What it could mean for consumers and the economy? Sarah Kliff from the New York Times joins us.

Are you good at giving advice? We’re talking to R. Eric Thomas, who will have to answer people’s questions about coworker conflicts, wedding drama, pet etiquette and more in his new national advice column.

“Grown Up Dad”

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate