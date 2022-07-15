Federal officials traveled to Philadelphia Friday to launch a new national mental health crisis hotline. Regional U.S. Health and Human Services director Ala Stanford called the project “a response to a cry for help.”

Beginning on Saturday, people having a mental health crisis will be able to call or text a three-digit number to be connected with a mental health professional: 9-8-8.

The system, modeled after 911, has been in the works for two years since Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act in 2020.

The new number will work essentially the same way as the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — which will remain operational — but the group of federal, state, and city officials who gathered in Philadelphia for the rollout said it’s designed to be much more memorable.

“Everyone everywhere can access it. It’s a number they won’t forget,” Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel said at the rollout announcement. And, she added, people can either call it or text it. “We will be able to radically increase the number of people who are able to reach out in crisis.”

The hotline reaches call centers around the country, including 13 in Pennsylvania. One of those is in Philadelphia, and Jill Bowen, who serves as commissioner for Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services, noted that the system has become more regionalized in recent years. She thinks that’s a good thing.

While most calls, she said, are resolved over the phone via conversations and “triage,” the Philly area also has multiple mobile crisis response units they can send for in-person interventions.

“When you’re in distress, what you need is a community response,” she said.