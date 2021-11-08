Suicide risk among Black and LGBTQ youth is rising. A new center will study why

According to a 2018 analysis of CDC suicide data, the rate of suicide among those younger than 13 is approximately two times higher for Black children compared with white children. And similar disproportionate rates in suicide risk among other populations of color, particularly Hispanic women, as well as LGBTQ people have been documented in recent years. According to Oquendo, one of the most powerful protections against suicide risk is a sense of social belonging, which traditionally has been quite high among people of color.

“But what we’re seeing, which is so worrisome, is that what used to be a protection — that is, belonging to a group — seems to be eroding,” said Oquendo. “And so what you see is that rates of suicide, especially among very young individuals, [are] creeping up.”

Led by Oquendo and Gregory K. Brown, an associate professor of clinical psychology in psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, the INSPIRE center wants to leverage psychiatry, health economics, and other interdisciplinary research experts to apply innovative approaches to suicide prevention.

INSPIRE will also support 10 pilot projects, one of which will focus on Black youth who use the emergency room in a West Philadelphia hospital system. Oquendo said some research has shown that African American youth are less likely to connect to mental health services after an emergency room visit when compared to other racial and ethnic groups.

“When [Black] kids come in suicidal into the emergency room, even if they get evidence-based treatment, the problem is that they kind of get lost in the system,” said Oquendo. “And so we’re testing a program where we actually assign a patient navigator to the family to help make sure that the individual actually ends up … getting the care that they need immediately after the emergency room discharge.”