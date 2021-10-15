Meet Iresha ‘da hood therapist’ Picot, Instagram healer

“I have done a lot of healing work with myself,” Picot said. “And if I can do this work and not only heal myself, then I can also heal the generations that come behind me, but also the ones that I come from, like my mother, my grandmother, I can show them new ways of being.”

Picot shares the lessons that she’s learned with her community because she didn’t have that mental health support when she was growing up in Franklin, Va.

“When I was a teenager, I went through a lot of traumatic experiences, like my father being incarcerated,” the therapist said. She left high school when she was in the ninth grade, experienced depression and became very isolated, but books kept her company and provided her with comfort.

“Books really saved me,” Picot recalled. “I was a teenager reading Toni Morrison and James Baldwin. These are great thinkers and people who dreamed.” They allowed her to dream as well.

One day, she decided she wanted to go to community college and just like that, Picot studied to pass her GED at 18 years old and started taking classes. Her professors encouraged her to keep going and work toward her bachelor’s degree. At Virginia Commonwealth University, the encouragement continued.

“I had these great Black women mentors that were my professors, and they were like, ‘you could go even further,’” she recounted. Picot’s pursuit of higher education eventually brought her to Temple University. She originally studied urban education, but after working within the education system, she learned that there were a lot of other issues that needed to be addressed, so she went back to school to study behavioral therapy.

Though her work since has taken her into multiple different spheres, it has always centered on a few themes: self-care, self-preservation, wellness, and mental health.