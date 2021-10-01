This Philly stylist wants to help people on their natural hair journey

Many Philadelphians gave up straightening their hair when salons were closed due to regulations around COVID-19 and people couldn’t access their regular treatments. But now, even after salons have opened, people with all kinds of curls, kinks, and coils are embracing their natural hair texture.

Enter the city’s newest curl whisperer: Tori McCutcheon, a Philadelphia-native, owner of the new Headhouse Square salon, Tori Did That and enthusiastic ambassador for what she sees as a collective hair movement.

“I just want everybody to feel comfortable with who they are and what they’re bringing to the table, because a lot of times we’re not taught to embrace our natural selves. So I try to enforce that here,” she said.

The 32-year-old describes her salon as a “safe space” for the region’s growing tribe of “curlies,” as she calls those who have given up chemical straighteners and treatments in favor of their natural texture.

McCutcheon never planned to strike out on her own — she thought that managing a business would be too much on top of her work styling. But then the pandemic came along and while salons were closed, she realized that she didn’t want to go back to the place where she had been working. She also noticed while on a hunt for a hairstylist herself, that there weren’t many options. She wanted to create a space that she identified with and that her clients could as well — a place that would accept everyone, no matter who they are and where they are on their hair journey.

“That was kind of my driving force,” said McCutcheon. “I don’t feel like there’s many curly hair stylists that cater to everyone in this area.”

That’s not the case anymore.