‘Good for the soul’: Salsa pros offer lunchtime dance lessons at Love Park

Love is coming back to Love Park — and it looks like salsa.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Siempre Salsa Philly is leading a Latin dance lunch break every Thursday at the park across from City Hall between noon and 2 p.m. throughout September. Dancers of all skill levels are welcome.

There, you will find salsa music filling the air, while dance instructors teach interested students how to do basic steps.

“It’s healthy. It’s fun. And most important, it’s just darn good for the soul,” said musician Carlos Luis Sanchez. Sanchez is one of the founders of Siempre Salsa Philly, which has built a business orchestrating dance events around the region, like Friday night salsa and bachata dance parties, also at Love Park.

Siempre Salsa first originated after 9/11 in New York, as a week-long celebration of the genre. Rob Bernberg, a percussionist and former owner of the now-defunct Latin Beat Magazine, wanted to bring the salsa community together and create opportunities for musicians out of work. Bernberg had already been working with Sanchez in New York and later connected with Jesse Bermudez, founder of Artistas y Músicos Latino Americanos at Esperanza, and brought the week-long celebration to Philadelphia. Over the years, Siempre Salsa evolved to events beyond the week-long fest. Seven years later, the three founders — Bernberg, Sanchez and Bermudez — are responsible for producing events and entertainment centered in salsa music all around the region.

“We promote both the world’s best music and the awesome community from which it emanates,” Bernberg said. “Because we know that inside the music there’s a secret ingredient that comes from the heart of the people that make it.”