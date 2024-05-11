How Delaware’s Hispanic Commission works to improve economic outcomes for Latinos

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“So often we are that cellophane paper that is transparent, making noise, but still transparent. They don’t see us. We want them to see who we are and where we are.”

That’s how Carlos de los Ramos described the Latino community’s strong commitment to making their presence known in Delaware.

As chair of the Delaware Hispanic Commission, de los Ramos was among nearly 300 individuals, ranging from community members to organizational representatives, advocates, and legislative leaders, at the 2024 Latino Forum this week. The event, hosted by the DHC, focused on critical issues affecting the state’s Latino community and provided a platform for in-depth conversations focusing on workforce development, education, legislative updates, and immigration.

Keysly Perez-Hernandez was among those in attendance at the forum in Dover. The 23-year-old Guatemalan migrated to the United States at the age of 13. She said navigating her life to this point hasn’t been easy, but her struggles have inspired her to make a difference and give back to her community.

“Yo no tenía tantos recursos”, dijo al recordar la falta de recursos cuando recién emigró a Delaware. “Me gusta dar lo que algún día yo quise recibir y [hablar] por las otras personas que no pueden es muy importante y aquí hay tantas personas que pueden ayudar para que nuestra comunidad pueda ser mejor.”

“I didn’t have that many resources,” she said, remembering the lack of resources when she first immigrated to Delaware. “I like to give what one day I wanted to receive, and I believe speaking for other people who cannot is very important. And there are so many people here who can help our community be better.”

At La Esperanza in Georgetown, Perez-Hernandez serves as a Legal Assistant for Victims and Navigator, providing crucial support to Sussex County’s Latino community.

Working closely with those individuals, she has witnessed the challenges faced by by many of them who are unable to use their education or certifications from their native countries—an experience she personally relates to as well.

“Alrededor de mi familia tengo a personas que son profesionales en mi país, pero a la hora de venir aquí ellos no tienen las mismas oportunidades”, ella añadió. “ Estamos aprendiendo cómo pueden transcribirse los créditos y pues demostrar que tenemos muchas habilidades como comunidades, nada más que nos faltan los recursos.”

“Around my family, I have people who are professionals in my country, but when it comes to coming here, they do not have the same opportunities,” she added. “We are learning how credentials can be transcribed and to show [others] that we have many skills as communities, the only thing is we lack resources.”