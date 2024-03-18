Amid growing demand, a new bilingual child care center is opening in New Castle

With the Latino population on the rise, LACC has encountered an uptick in demand for services aimed at improving Latino Delawareans’ quality of life and supporting first-generation Spanish-speaking children. Matos emphasizes the significance of early education, stressing that while child care is essential, educating children at a younger age is critical.

“What La Fiesta does is prepare children to enter kindergarten ready to learn, increase their vocabulary so they’re on par with their counterparts when they enter,” she said. “And make sure that children learn whatever it is that they need to learn in preschool in order to be successful in kindergarten.”

La Fiesta, LACC’s child care centers, recently celebrated La Fiesta 3’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. They aim to assist those in need of resources and support financially burdened parents.

“We strongly believe that in order to prepare children for kindergarten, they have to start early, especially with kids that do not have the resources at home to have educational gains or some of their parents may not have graduated from school,” she said. “It also provides the working poor or parents that are working the opportunity to work and afford high-quality, low-cost infant care,” she added.

Matos points out bilingualism is a key component of their services.

“Studies will tell you that when children come not knowing English, but they have a strength and the strength is their home language, if you build on that strength in … two years or two-and-a-half years, you can take that language strength and bring in or merge in or thread in the English,” she said. “Learning English is very simple, we just take the home language and make sure that we use it as an asset.”

To promote dual language proficiency, educators enforce a creative curriculum approach, incorporating a Spanish immersion program that explores themes from both Latino and African American cultures.