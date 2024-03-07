From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Downtown Wilmington will soon be home to a new education center designed to improve and enrich opportunities for students attending one of several schools inside the Community Education Building.

Adjacent to Wilmington’s central Rodney Square, the CEB once hosted hundreds of employees in Wilmington’s financial services industry for MBNA and then Bank of America. The high rise is now home to four schools with more than 1,500 kindergarten through college age students. The building also has space for various nonprofits and service groups to address the diverse needs of the school communities.

Soon, an $18 million Youth Development Center will join the amenities offered for students to use for both school-time and after-school programs.

CEB leader Linda Jennings said the development of the new space was guided by feedback from both community members and students.

“We were hearing a lot about students needing safe, fun and inspiring places in the evenings, on the weekends and in the summer to learn, grow and play,” she said. The goal is “to make some of the work that we do in and around enrichment and our partnerships with after-school providers just more accessible to the students and families in and around this area of Wilmington.”