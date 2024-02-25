From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Approximately 6,000 Jamaicans live in Delaware, but there’s a noticeable lack of resources or a dedicated center for the community.

Meet Judy Malcom, who’s working to close that void.

Malcolm arrived in the United States from St. Catherine, Jamaica, at the age of 15. She is the second cousin of Bob Marley. Driven by her passion for Jamaican heritage and reggae music, she’s actively working to build up resources and create the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum. She hopes it will be a place to foster unity among Jamaicans in Delaware.

When she first arrived in Delaware, she thought it was a time when Jamaicans and other people of color were more united than ever. It wasn’t until later on she realized what she thought was a sense of unity was actually the result of forced bussing, where students from the city were sent out to increase diversity in suburban schools.

“I didn’t even know that it was bussing until years later… they were bussing us from Wilmington to Glasgow. That’s where I went to school,” she said. “I was so busy trying to just acclimate to say, ‘I’m okay. I’m in a new place. I’m not with my mom. I’m not in a very familiar place.’”

Regardless of the reason, Malcolm said it genuinely felt like unity among Jamaicans. She fondly recalls a time when they all spoke Patois, a lyrical, English-based Creole language with influences from West Africa.

“We came here as a small community. Our culture was very, very strong, we spoke Patois, we were able to go to a Jamaican club which no longer exists,” she said. “Everybody was tight, but what has happened is that everybody kind of filtered out over the generations and time.”