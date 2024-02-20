From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Long-awaited change is finally on the horizon for Dover. City planners say that change will arrive by 2030 as the result of a multimillion dollar investment designed to breathe new life into the heart of Delaware’s capital.

“We’ve been working on revitalizing downtown Dover since 1991,” said Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen. “I’ve seen Dover since I was a child grow from a thriving downtown to the advent of the malls when businesses downtown vacated and went to the new and shiny malls.”

As malls have been on the decline, Christiansen says the downtown area could thrive again.

“I believe people are still looking for your boutique-type of stores and shops and this certainly will be conducive to bring people back downtown so they can enjoy the ambience of the city of Dover and the history that’s in proximity.”