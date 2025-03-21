What’s at stake?

The district has warned for months that without additional funding, schools would be forced to cut staff, academic programs and extracurricular activities to close the budget gap.

Owens pointed out that while the district has been stretching funds since its last referendum in 2017, the rising cost of education has outpaced revenue.

“Over the past three fiscal years, our district operating expenses have increased an average of 7.4% per year, while our revenues have only increased 3.5%,” he said. “Similar to what’s happening in our local communities and our homes, things have gone up and we need to generate the revenue in order to be able to keep pace with that.”

If the $22.5 million referendum had passed, $12.2 million would have gone towards general operating expenses, including utilities, classroom resources and transportation. The remaining $10.2 million would have funded teacher recruitment and retention, ensuring competitive salaries to keep schools fully staffed.

Without these funds, the district will not have to find alternative cost-saving measures, which will likely mean staff layoffs, larger class sizes and reductions in student programs.

The reality for teachers and students

For teachers like Jordan Marvel of Sussex Central High School, the referendum failure has intensified concerns about job security, class sizes and the survival of key educational programs.

“If the referendum fails and we lose teachers, we’re going to wind up losing the extra programs that are there because right now we have teachers who teach extracurriculars, [if] they don’t teach the extracurriculars, they coach them,” Marvel said. “I teach psychology. You don’t need psychology to graduate. So psychology might go away so that I could teach more core classes in my department because if we lose a couple social studies teachers then the rest of us have to pick up their students.”

One of the most immediate concerns is the fate of the International Baccalaureate program, which has helped Indian River students earn scholarships and develop critical research skills.

“But I do know that at Central, the IB program is on the chopping block,” Marvel confirmed. “A bunch of our students have gotten scholarships through the IB program and it really does promote critical thought, exploration and research practices.”

Another area of concern is middle school athletics, which may be eliminated to reduce costs.

“Back in 2017, we were unable to pass the first referendum and those are things we were looking at. So unfortunately, it’s a programmatic option, it’s staffing,” Owens said. “In 2017, there was some talk of looking at middle school sports, how that may be impacted. We would look at all of those.”

Marvel echoed these concerns, saying cuts to arts, athletics and enrichment programs could be devastating for students.

“I don’t think sports or the arts should be cut,” Marvel said. “There are plenty of students who only come to school because they’re either in an arts program or an athletics program.”