Over 300 Misty Copeland fans stood in drizzling rain Tuesday night as the line to get into her appearance at the Wilmington Public Library wrapped around the building. About half of them were able to get into the library for the latest event as part of its Black History Month Speaker series. Some fans who couldn’t get in stayed outside in the wet weather, watching Copeland through the library’s windows.

Inside, Copeland spoke of how she discovered her love for dance unexpectedly as a 13-year-old, never imagining it would lead to a fulfilling career. She pointed to Raven Wilkinson, one of the first African American ballerinas to shine in a major ballet company, as her most influential figure. She also highlighted others who inspired her journey, like dancer and actor Victoria Rowell.

Now, Copeland is providing the inspiration as the first Black female principal dancer at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

“She has the same hair as me,” said 8-year-old dancer Savannah Fassette, who joined the crowd along with her mother.

Copeland told the Wilmington crowd it wasn’t an easy journey. She encouraged young people hoping to pursue a career in dance, like Fassette, to understand the importance of embracing guidance from mentors.

“Looking at yourself, kind of assessing, being transparent and honest, are you ready for this? Are you willing to have someone come into your life and really guide you and take advice? I feel like Victoria really opened that for me,” she said. “I think it’s really important to acknowledge whether or not you’re ready to be open to having this type of guidance and accept advising.”

She said mentorship plays a particularly significant role for dancers of color.