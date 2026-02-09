From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati created the African American Children’s Book Project in 1992 and held its first book fair at the John Wanamaker store in Philadelphia, she told people who asked for another iteration that organizing book fairs wasn’t what she did.

On a frigid February Saturday 34 years later, hundreds passed through the Pennsylvania Convention Center for this year’s book fair, shopping for books from over 40 renowned Black authors and illustrators and collecting giveaways from the event’s community supporters.

“[People] said ‘we need it, and we need it badly,’” Lloyd-Sgambati said. “Voila, 34 years later.”

Celebrating local authors, artists

Philadelphia native and Caldecott Medal winner E. B. Lewis has been involved with the book fair since its inception, when he was one of five original participants.

His illustrations appear in author Alice Faye Duncan’s “The Dreambuilder’s Blueprint: Dr. King’s Message to Young People,” which was one of the books featured at Saturday’s fair. The book depicts Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 1967 speech at what was then South Philadelphia’s Barratt Junior High School, where he asked students about their “life’s blueprint”.

“Few children know this story,” Duncan said. “Most children know about Dr. King in Selma. They know about Dr. King in Montgomery. They know about Dr. King in the March on Washington. But few know about Dr. King in that six months before he died, when he spoke to children with a specific message to help them prosper in troubling times.”

Illustrator Kadir Nelson of Atlantic City, New Jersey, was another featured author this year. His latest book, “Basket Ball: The Story of the All-American Game,” contains almost 60 original paintings and took nearly nine years to create.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said. “As creators, authors, [and] illustrators, we spend a lot of time in isolation, developing our craft and creating the books that we hope to share with the world. [This] gives us an opportunity to interact with people who are enjoying the books and to learn from them and celebrate with them.”