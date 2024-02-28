Collages at the Print Center reimagine race and portraiture

Burnley’s investigation of collage effects began when he started playing around with a stereoscope, a device where two similar images are viewed through a simple binocular scope to create a 3-D optical illusion. He put two dissimilar pictures in the scope — usually a picture of a Black person and that of a white person — and challenged the viewer’s eyes and brain to make sense of it.

An example of one of Burley’s stereoscopes is on view at the Print Center. Burnley said with stereoscopes it was impossible to know what the viewer was perceiving, how their brains were processing the disjointed stereo effect. So he started making collages to codify the visual messaging he wanted to get across.

“I’m really working with the physicality of forcing these things together,” he said. “With the collages, I’m really plastering one thing on top of another. You can start to really feel the layering and the fact that you’re looking through one thing to something else.”

Burnley, who is the father of former WHYY contributor Malcolm Burnley, says his collages are not meant to comment on specific historical or political moments from which the original imagery came. He imagines his artfully married images talking to each other.

“They talk about who they are individually, but they also talk when they come together to have a conversation about, what is beauty, or elegance?” he said. “There are vernacular pictures of black people in these very exotic landscapes. Those were always reserved for kings and queens and noble people: think of a [Thomas] Gainesboro out in that beautiful landscape. I just think it’s interesting to put someone else in that space.”

“Caste,” works by Gary Burnley, is now at the Print Center along with two other international competition finalists Ranran Fan (born Chinese, now in Texas) and Natalia Mejía Murillo (born Columbian, now in Qatar). The exhibition will be on view until March 30.