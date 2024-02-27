Frederick Douglass’ descendant delivers free memoirs to Philly students

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been more than 200 years since Frederick Douglass was born into slavery, but his impact on our country and here in Philadelphia has not been forgotten.

Douglass, an author, orator and abolitionist, is considered one of the most iconic anti-slavery leaders of the 19th century.

His 1845 memoir, “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave,” which described his experiences as an enslaved person, became a bestseller.

Now, that book has found its way into the hands of students in one Philly classroom centuries later, thanks to his descendants and local organizations.

Frederick Douglass’ great-great grandson Kevin Greene traveled to Philly on February 15, the day after what would’ve been Douglass’ 206th birthday, to deliver dozens of books to local students and speak at their Black History Month celebration.

Greene and his cousin Kevin Morris, founder of The Frederick Douglass Family Initiative, hope to provide 1 million of Douglass’ books to students across the country.

FDFI introduced the One Million Abolitionists project by publishing a special bicentennial edition of the memoir.

So far, 600 copies of Douglass’ book have been distributed to students across Philadelphia since they partnered with the nonprofit Hands Across Philadelphia and its founder, North Philly native Nicole Ross.

Green and Ross delivered 40 copies of the book to an excited group of students in the African American Advanced Placement classes at the School of the Future.

Greene says their program is about bridging the gap between generations and providing students with as many books as possible.

“It’s called the One Million Abolitionist project, so the books are designed for young people. Young people do not have to pay for books. The idea is to get the books into their hands. One is for them to learn and understand the Frederick Douglass story and have their own piece of the Frederick Douglass story by having their own books,” said Greene.

Meagan Rubino has taught African American studies for thirty years. She says it was not only crucial for her class to receive the book but also an invaluable opportunity to meet the man who was a descendant of the legendary activist.

“It’s so important for the kids to have these kinds of experiences where we’re making history from the past real and relevant to today,” Rubino said.

Neferteri Strickland helped coordinate the book’s distribution and works with the region on history-fused STEM events that bring real-life speakers and resources to students.

“If we’re willing to have these conversations to innovate the way that we learn and teach history, we can create some meaningful learning experiences,” Strickland said.

Both Strickland and Rubino expressed the importance of keeping history alive through these lessons and said the access the district gives to ensure its students can freely learn about Black history is particularly relevant today.

“I think a lot of the time kids think I’m just going to be a cog in the machine. [They think] I’m just going to be living a basic human existence. But when they can see that people that we read about in history have legacies and that they are possibly going to be able to have a legacy like, what are they passing down? What are the things that they will pass down if they have children? Those things are just as important as the people that we read about because their lives can be just as important, and their ordinary lives can be just as extraordinary,” said Rubino.

Eleventh-grader Saafiya Gresham was one of those students inspired by Greene and other speakers and said she appreciates the real-life lessons they demonstrated to her and her peers.

“I am appreciative of the effort the speakers made in coming to talk to us and educate us,” Gresham said.

Gresham received a book signed by Greene and a chance to hear first-hand about his life as a descendant of Douglass. She says it’s an experience that she will never forget, “I appreciate the interest in helping to educate the kids of this school because public school systems need to educate children more on Black Power and the legacy of African American achievements,” said Gresham.