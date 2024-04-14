A Southwest Philly high school is partnering with CHOP to guarantee jobs for graduates

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A partnership between Hardy Williams Academy Mastery Charter School (HWAMCS) and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) recently received a $19.6 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The money will facilitate the development of a curriculum that will prepare HWAMCS graduates for full-time positions at CHOP.

The school is one of 10 selected in urban and rural areas as part of a $250 million health care education initiative by Bloomberg Philanthropies announced in January. The initiative will target about 6,000 students in underserved communities in Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville and New York City, along with rural areas in Alabama and Tennessee.

“We are one of 10 schools across the country to receive this incredible grant, infusing millions of dollars into a community that is starving for these types of resources,” said Justin Meltzer, HWAMCS principal.

Elizabeth Polk, a junior at HWAMCS, is enrolled in the CHOP Rises program that introduces students to health care careers. By September 2025, she and more than 600 students spanning grades 7 through 12 will have the opportunity to attend the new multidisciplinary program, which offers training for positions such as certified medical assistants, lab technicians and hospital administration support staff. The students will also have the opportunity to learn from CHOP practitioners, engage in paid internships and earn college credits.

“I am very confident that this will do a lot for our students because I know a lot of friends of mine who are interested in health care and want to be midwives, nurses or even doctors and this will give them the opportunity,” Polk said. “I know that CHOP offers amazing things for someone who takes the opportunity.”

In Philadelphia, CHOP employs about 25,000 people and is one of the city’s top employers.

In 2020, the Philadelphia School District noted in its 2018-19 School Progress Report that HWAMCS, previously known as Shaw Middle School, demonstrated consecutive years of academic advancement.