Community College of Philadelphia unveiled a new logo incorporating the blue and yellow colors of the city flag, as well as black, and a new tagline: “Rise from within.”

The rebranded logo features a light blue dot at the top of a prominent “P” for Philadelphia, which the school said signifies the ability of CCP’s students to rise.

The new look consists of three different shapes of the letter P held together by the number 1, symbolizing the individual and collective strength of “one community, one college and one city.”

According to CCP, about 92% of the school’s students live in the Philadelphia area and a similar percentage of alumni are employed within Greater Philadelphia.

“The rebrand is an attempt to distinguish CCP among the institutions of higher education in Philadelphia,” said Donald Guy Generals, president of CCP. “The rebrand is important, but it’s the substance behind the brand that we are most excited about. I think we’ll capture Philadelphia’s attention with the messaging and new look.”

Shannon McLaughlin Rooney, vice president of strategic communications who led the effort with the school’s marketing team, said it was the fruit of more than two years of work by staff, students, faculty, alumni, trustees and city officials.

“Even in a city full of institutions of higher education, CCP is something really special,” Rooney said. “As the largest public institution of higher education in all of Philadelphia, we are so many things to so many people, and we have been for 60 years now.”

It was the first rebrand for the college since 2006 and cost several thousand dollars, a CCP spokesperson said.