From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia high school graduates could step into a full-time job working in a corporate office and earn a free associate’s degree under a two-year apprenticeship program that’s recruiting now.

That’s what Naralin Dilone did after graduating from the Kensington neighborhood Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School in June 2021.

At the time, she held down two jobs – as a certified eyelash technician and door assembly line worker — but wasn’t sure about her future. She loved working with her cosmetology clients but wasn’t thrilled about the prospect of a career in a warehouse.

“I was like, I don’t see myself here. I want to have a family. To have a house,” Dilone said. “To succeed.”

She considered becoming a nurse practitioner and joined a mentoring program known as Summer Search Philadelphia. Then, a mentor called her and suggested she apply for a paid apprenticeship in a corporate office — something she’d never done before.

“I was indecisive about going to [college],” Dilone said, concerned about taking on debt.

But this apprenticeship was not only paid but also offered a full-ride scholarship to community college.

So she took the job in the local office of Chicago-based Aon. It’s a global professional services business that consults for the insurance, health care and retirement industries.

It was a good decision for Dilone, who is now a mother, homeowner and works for Aon in its health and benefits department after earning her associates degree and graduating from the apprenticeship program.

Now Aon is looking to recruit more youth for these jobs in collaboration with the Philadelphia Apprentice Network and Summer Search.

Students can earn degrees from the Community College of Philadelphia or Montgomery County Community College while earning $44,000 a year — which translates to roughly $21 an hour plus health insurance, paid time off and retirement benefits. The cost of college, up to $7,000 in books and tuition is paid for by the company.