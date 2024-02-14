Most Pa. workers can’t take paid leave to care for sick loved ones. State law could change that

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The majority of workers in Pennsylvania don’t get a choice to stay home and still get paid when they or their loved ones are recovering from a serious illness.

Instead, most employees exhaust any paid time off they’ve earned on the job, such as sick, personal and vacation days. Then, they can take unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act, a federal law passed in the mid-1990s that guarantees employers can’t fire employees while they are on the mend.

About 66 percent of workers statewide don’t have paid family and medical leave benefits, according to a U.S. Census compensation survey from March 2022.

And the brunt of that unpaid work often falls on any women in the household, said Meghan Pierce, CEO of the Executive Forum of Women in Philadelphia.

Pierce said it’s a common story among members of her nonprofit organization with about 600 professionals.

“Juggling the need to care for children, parents or a sick relative while trying to advance your career,” she said.

The Executive Forum of Women, created in the late 1970s, is one organization in the coalition of nonprofits and businesses pushing to get paid family medical leave as a state law in Pennsylvania. After 12 years of debate and failed legislation, advocates say there’s more bipartisan support than ever to change the law.

Pennsylvania Democrats are pushing for the change and are expected to introduce the bill in the House and Senate in mid-March.

Executive Forum of Women co-founder and CEO of Diversified Search Group, Judith von Seldeneck, pitches the proposed state law as good for businesses.

The organization is encouraging business leaders to ask their representatives to introduce the bill and get it passed this year.

“I’ve had a front-row seat many times as gifted managers tried to decide whether to move to a new job in a new state. These are complex decisions, with family issues often weighing heavily,” Seldeneck wrote in an Inquirer op-ed. “Pennsylvania is competing for business investment and talent against states that have set up paid leave programs.”