Philly City Council votes to expand protections for contract workers

Thousands of workers who keep Center City office buildings running may have more job security than ever after the Philadelphia City Council passed an expansion of the worker protection bill on Thursday.

The bill passed 13-2, with Councilmembers Jeffery Young Jr. and Brian O’Neill voting against it.

The bill now heads to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk. Former Mayor Jim Kenney pocket-vetoed the legislation last year.

Each office building has contracts with businesses ranging from janitorial services to maintenance. While workers may stay cleaning the same building for decades, their employer is likely to change many times as new contractors are awarded bids from building owners.

The displaced contract worker protection ordinance already requires businesses with new service contractors to temporarily hire laid-off workers for at least 90 days based on seniority and previous role. After that, workers can interview for the job with the new contractor.

“The current ordinance, which protects workers only during a contractor switch, has been very successful in protecting the good wages and benefits that our members have fought so hard for in their contracts,” said Daisy Cruz, district director for SEIU 32BJ, the Mid-Atlantic District. “We need more stability, not less.”

The expanded protections include the same process when any building at least 50,000 square feet or larger is sold as the triggering clause — not just when the service contractor changes.

The goal is to include office buildings which are being converted into residential properties, said Councilmember Jim Harrity, the bill’s sponsor.

There are several office towers already doing just that: the Public Ledger Building, The Bellevue, the WCAU building and The former Morgan Lewis building.